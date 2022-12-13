On December 13, Sony launched the traditional page with the personal results of the year for PlayStation players. From its data, users will be able to find out how many hours and how many games they played in a year, how many trophies they earned, and other useful statistics.

At the same time, it is likely that users from Russia are unlikely to be able to do this, writes “Gambling addiction”.

As the portal notes, almost immediately after the launch, the Sony page stopped working around the world. Users from many countries could not get their statistics due to the large influx of applicants.

According to statement platform holder, the player data page will be available until January 13, 2023.

Earlier Tuesday, Metacritic summed up the results of the year and compiled the top worst games released since January 1, 2022. The rating was compiled among the games that received the lowest ratings on the site. So, the first-person shooter Postal 4: No Regerts was recognized as the worst game. The project scored 30 points based on 18 reviews – of which 17 were negative and only one was neutral.

On December 9, specialists from OFD Platform, a fiscal data operator, told Izvestia that Russians prefer gaming computers to new-generation consoles. Thus, sales of PCs for gamers increased by 32% in physical terms, and in monetary terms by 39% compared to 2021. Two years after the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X, interest in them has noticeably decreased.