According to a new report from Moore's Law is Deadof which you can see the video below, Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly developing one new portable console with AMD chips that would be capable of Play PS4 and PS5 games.

Moore's Law is Dead states that the console will be powered by a custom AMD APU and is currently in high-level design, meaning it's at least two years away and production hasn't been confirmed.

The specifications of this new PlayStation handheld console have not yet been finalized, but Moore's Law is Dead speculates that it will probably use 18 CU to maintain compatibility with all PlayStation 4 titles available on the PlayStation Store. Furthermore, the console will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 titles, although developers will have to apply patches to make them run correctly on the console. Because of this, it's conceivable that the new system's GPU could run at 1.8GHz or slower due to the PlayStation 5's variable clock speeds.

It is also said that, even if this console is approved and goes into production, it is not guaranteed that it will arrive within two years, since it was suggested on Moore's Law is Dead that the console will be part of the PlayStation 6 familycoming out as a portable alternative aimed at the Japanese market.