The top 10 gaming companies made revenue for 126 billion dollars last year. This is what emerges from a new report from Newzoo that shows what these companies are.

The Chinese giant Tencent is in first place, with a turnover of 32.2 billion dollars. They follow Sony ($ 18.2 billion) e Apple ($ 15.3 billion). Microsoft And Google complete the top five, with $ 12.9 billion and $ 11.0 billion in revenue, respectively.

However, there is a small detail to be aware of: when the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal is resolved, subject to approval by the US Federal Trade Commission, the merger could see Sony as the third largest game company behind Tencent and Microsoft second. Newzoo’s graph. The company, which specializes in gaming and esports analysis and market research, believes the combination of Microsoft and Activision’s revenue would catapult the merger beyond Sony and Apple in second place. Likewise, if Take-Two already owned the mobile publisher Zynga, it would have entered the top 10.

Newzoo also noted Microsoft’s growth (9.6%) compared to Nintendo’s 1.9% and Sony’s decline (2.3%). He attributes it to the success of Game Pass, with Sony and Nintendo struggling after the 2020 pandemic boom.

Source: VentureBeat