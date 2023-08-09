Sony would have sounded an alarm signal regarding the prospects for recovery in the smartphone market, underlining that an improvement could not be expected before 2024, at least. This worrying assessment was made in light of increasingly difficult conditions in the United States and slower-than-expected progress in the COVID-19 situation in China. Sources report that Sadahiko Hayakawa, a high-level general manager in Sony’s finance department, shared the forecast during an analyst conference dedicated to analyzing financial results in the second quarter of the calendar. The company had initially estimated that the smartphone market would begin to show signs of recovery in the second half of the current fiscal year. However, that prospect has now been postponed at least to the next period, momentarily putting a stop to hopes of a more timely recovery.

In addition to manufacturing its own devices, it should be noted that Sony also plays a key role in supplying components for other manufacturers, including the technology used in the camera systems of high-end phones. This prediction represents yet another pessimistic note added to the already gloomy landscape of the smartphone industry. Numerous suppliers and analysts, over the past few months, have shared similar assessments, casting further shadows on the immediate future of this market, which has seen, for example, a significant drop in iPhone sales for Apple.

The fiscal first quarter financial results of Sony’s Mobile Communications segment, which spans both the Xperia devices and internet services business, paint a declining picture. Revenue fell to 87.3 billion yen (equal to approximately 554 million euros) compared to 99 billion yen recorded in the same period of the previous year. Across the spectrum of business activities, Sony reported a 17% drop in its net income to 217.5 billion yen. However, despite the difficulties, the turnover was able to mark a significant increase from 2.3 trillion JPY to 3 trillion yen.