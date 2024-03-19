It seems that Sony has taken the recent leak philosophically which would have revealed the characteristics of the wait well in advance PS5 Pro: for this reason, the company would have started a series of internal investigations.

Just yesterday we brought you a very substantial indiscretion regarding what would appear to be the excellent specifications of the PS5 Pro: Sony's plan was probably not to see all the information leaked even before the announcement of the new version of the console, don't you think?

Our main source for finding out the progress of the investigation is the insider Tom Hendersonwho recently posted the following tweet:

As expected, Sony has launched an internal investigation into the leaked documents on Trinity as it leaked during a third-party rollout. Not sure about the implications yet as I don't think they can catch one individual, but Sony could reduce its third-party developer pool for new… — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 18, 2024

We are still waiting official confirmations or denials on the part of Sony, eager to know if this leak will lead to a premature announcement of the pro version of its PS5. We will keep you updated on all developments in the case, which seem like they won't be long in coming.



