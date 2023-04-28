sony just posted his FY 2022 earnings reportaccompanying this publication with a presentation made by the new president of the Japanese company, or rather Hiroki Totoki.

The president, among many things, said that a 20% more fundscompared to 2022, for the acquisition plans of other studios or companies.

We remind you that Sony has recently acquired the Bungie studio, holder of the rights to the series Destinybut it seems that the company does not want to stop there.

Whether it is the attempt to oppose a big acquisition like the one Microsoft is trying to finalize against Activision Blizzard? It certainly can be so.

Another fact to take into consideration is the fact that Sony could very well exploit those funds for acquisitions that do not fall within the videogame fieldsuch as music, for example.

Only time will tell us what Sony’s next move will be. In the meantime, let’s try to understand how it’s moving the direct rival Microsoft on the acquisitions front.

After a veto from a UK government body, Activision seems to have taken to the media battlefield: Should we expect an appeal to this decision to come in the next few days? Absolutely yes.