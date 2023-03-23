Metacritics has published its now traditional ranking of video game publisher of the yearreferring to 2022, which I have seen prevail sony with 338.4 points overall and a game pitched average rating of 85.6. Immediately below are Paradox Interactive with 322.7 points and an average game rating of 81.8 and Activision Blizzard, with 304.8 points and an average game rating of 76.5.

Note that Microsoft and Nintendo are out of the top 10. Nintendo appears in 12th place, between Red Art Games and Aksys Games, while Microsoft is not exactly in the rankings, because it did not meet the selection criteria established by the site (at least 5 games published during of the year).

We read the top 10:

sony Paradox Interactive Activision Blizzard Focus Entertainment Take-Two Interactive Capcom Saw Annapurna Interactive Humble Games Digital Devolver

We also read i selection criteria: “Only publishers publishing at least 5 distinct and rated titles in 2022 are eligible. Points for Metascore average are awarded at 1.5x the average (with a maximum of 150 points possible). Points for the percentage of” good” and “bad” are awarded out of a maximum of 100 each. Points for “great” games are awarded as bonus points (5.0 points for each unique title). To qualify as “great”, a game must have a Metascore of at least 90 and have at least 7 critical reviews. Games for iOS are excluded. If a game has different publishers in different geographic regions, only the North American publisher is counted. But if a game’s physical release has different publisher than digital launch, game counts towards both publishers’ totals. Calculations are based on Metascores as of March 9, 2023.”

Note that last year Sony was ranked second. In 2022, it launched 15 classified products (10 distinct titles) of which 100% good, 0% negative and 2 excellent. Instead, Paradox released 6 rated products (5 distinct titles) of which 100% good, 0% bad, but no great games. Lastly, Activision Blizzard launched 10 rated products including 5 distinct titles, 90% of which were good, 0% were bad, and none of them were great games.

Between games launched by Sony during 2022 it is worth remembering God of War for PC (average score 93), God of War Ragnarok (average score 94) for PS4 and PS5, Gran Turismo 7 (average score 87) and Horizon Forbidden West (average vote 88). Sony’s worst title of the year was MLB The Show 22, which still earned a 77 grade point average.