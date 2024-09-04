Yoshida acknowledges that the company is based on the technology and distribution sectors, but in his opinion must shift focus to creating intellectual property to consolidate the company’s transformation from a consumer electronics brand to a global entertainment company.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kenichiro Yoshida, the current CEO of Sony revealed that the company is investing billions of dollars in a new strategy which aims to bring about great changes and a creative breakthrough through the creating more original content and new IPs in the entertainment sector as a whole, so From PlayStation games to movies, TV shows and anime .

The words of Kenichiro Yoshida and Hiroki Totoki

“We have the technology, and content creation is the area we like and can contribute the most to,” Yoshida said, adding that the group can still use its roots in technology products such as cameras, sensors and other consumer electronics to make content in the entertainment market.

The concept was also reiterated by Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki, who admitted that at a general level the company is guilty of creating and promoting new intellectual properties. “Whether it’s games, movies, or anime, we don’t have many IPs that we promoted from the beginning“, Totoki said in a separate interview.

“We’re missing the initial stage (of creating IP) and that’s a problem for us,” he added, noting that Sony has historically been better at finding a global audience for content that’s already become popular in its target market.

In this regard, according to the resume of a developer, the team at Sony Santa Monica, authors of God of War, are developing “various unannounced games”.