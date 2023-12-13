As already reported, Rhysida he wants 50 bitcoins or 2 million dollars not to disclose the data, which he has auctioned on the dark web.

Sony is investigating the data theft right away Insomiac Games , complete with a ransom note, made by the cracker group Rhysida. We are talking about the development studio of Marvel's Spider-Man and the future Marvel's Wolverine.

Insomniac data up for auction

For now it is not clear how many and what data were stolen by the crackers, but it seems that there are many internal emails, as well as material relating to Marvel's Wolverine.

Rhysida released a patchwork of some of the stolen files to prove her threats. Among the visible images, what appear to be screenshots of Wolverine.

Sony has issued one of its own official notein which it states: “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber attack. We are currently investigating the situation. We have no reason to believe that any other divisions of SIE or Sony have been affected.”

Rhysida is an emerging group in the cracker scene, active since last May, which has already been responsible for several important coups, carried out in different sectors.

In short, the situation is not good at all for Insomniac Games, which could see itself exposed more than it should in this phase of Wolverine's development.