Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry who we now know well given his constant presence among analyzes and sales data on the videogame market, had his say on the recent turning point in Sony towards multiplayer gamesclaiming that it is a mandatory move in order to grow.

Recently, under the leadership of Jim Ryan, PlayStation Studios has increasingly turned to the multiplayer field and live service with numerous projects expected to release in the next few years, roughly a dozen by 2026.

This triggered several events controversy because many users fear that this turning point could affect the production of the typical single player PlayStation games, even if Ryan himself has confirmed that these will continue to be released.