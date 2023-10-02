Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry who we now know well given his constant presence among analyzes and sales data on the videogame market, had his say on the recent turning point in Sony towards multiplayer gamesclaiming that it is a mandatory move in order to grow.
Recently, under the leadership of Jim Ryan, PlayStation Studios has increasingly turned to the multiplayer field and live service with numerous projects expected to release in the next few years, roughly a dozen by 2026.
This triggered several events controversy because many users fear that this turning point could affect the production of the typical single player PlayStation games, even if Ryan himself has confirmed that these will continue to be released.
A right and practically obligatory choice
However, for Dring the choice is right and practically inevitable. “Unfortunately, unless Sony can build solid multiplayer games so it can have more consistent revenue in the software business, it will struggle to grow significantly,” Dring explained.
The journalist then reported that the company has moved late in this area, but can count on the advantage of the dedicated audience through the PSNwhich already guarantees a significant audience of players, but must find the right games, capable of functioning properly in a live service environment.
As reported by Dring, “the installed base of PlayStation she hasn’t grown much in 20 years,” adding that “revenues have increased through subscriptions and digital channels,” but “growth in these areas is slowing.”
This doesn’t mean a direct move exclusively to multiplayer, of course: “The games single player They are capable of being profitable and Sony has proven that,” Dring added. “But they are subject to strong risks and growth in this space is very gradual. Players are gravitating towards live services, which instead generate gigantic revenues, so it makes sense that this is the area they want to focus on.”
#Sony #forced #good #multiplayer #games #order #grow #Chris #Dring