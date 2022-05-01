Rumors have recently surfaced about the possibility that Warner Bros. Games both for sale, and according to the market analyst Michael Pachter it would be aacquisition particularly suitable for Sonywho should attempt the move.

For some time, there has been talk of the possibility that Warner Bros. intends to spin off its gaming division to sell it and, usually, Microsoft it was considered as the most suitable company for a maneuver of this magnitude.

WB Games, the logo

Pachter instead sees it differently, with Sony that could be more suitable for such an acquisition, or at least it could be a more favorable opportunity for the latter than for the other.

“I think if in Sony I am smartthey should make an attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Interactive, “said the well-known market analyst at Wedbush Morgan. However, he also added a condition:” Warner Bros. would not be worth an excessive expense if it did not also contain the rights to exploit the DC Comics franchise “, so otherwise the maneuver could be too expensive and not very profitable.

“If there was no way to take advantage of Warner Bros. properties like The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and DC Comicsthen it wouldn’t make sense to buy Warner Bros. Interactive, “said Pachter.” There are some brands that are very good, like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, but the latter also contains DC characters. “

Therefore, the acquisition according to Pachter would be particularly suitable for Sony, but only if the famous licenses linked to the WB Interactive teams were also included, otherwise it might not make much sense. Just recently, the possibility has resurfaced that Warner Bros. plans to sell their development teams, with Sony and Microsoft listening.