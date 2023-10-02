This year the games that PlayStation has released have been kept to a minimum for some reason, and we have only seen a few titles such as the expansion of Horizon Forbidden West and now in October it will arrive Spider-Man 2. On the other hand, in important events such as the showcase, a lot of emphasis has been placed on games as a service, and that has bothered the parent company, we are talking about sony.

During this presentation months ago, we were able to see several games shown that focused on free entry, and that to continue expanding the experience players must pay for passes that will allow them to continue advancing. A rather abrupt change in the philosophy of sonyas they were previously considered the leaders of single-player experiences.

As mentioned by journalists from Bloombergthe results expected by the company would not reach what is desired in this generation of consoles, and everything is getting worse because Jim Ryan It is going to retire leaving this trail of games as a service. And at the moment there are no plans for big games beyond Marvel’s Wolverineand perhaps a third of The Last of Us which would be in its early stages.

It is worth mentioning that they are taking this seriously as their new business model, with 12 video games on the way, of which six have already been shown, and they are betting that the remaining ones will use big names from the brand’s sagas. . That means Horizon Zero Dawn can enter them, and it was reported weeks ago that there will be a multiplayer of the brand.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: It is worrying that PlayStation has decided to go down this path that not even the brand’s own fans are liking. Hopefully the new CEO makes better decisions and brings single-user experiences back into the equation.