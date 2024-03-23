It's not a secret that Madame Web It was a failure, both critically and commercially. No one can say a single positive point about this film, including Dakota Johnson, the protagonist. Let us remember that The actress's attitude towards this film was always negative, and this is something that Sony has not liked.

According to a new report, Sony is not happy with the negative press that Dakota Johnson has given about Madame Web before and after the premiere of this tape. In this way, it has been mentioned that the company is willing to cut ties with the actress permanently. This is what has been commented:

“It's fine to joke about how your movie did, like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL, but the producers and Sony aren't amused that Dakota keeps harping on how she sees the consequences of Madame Web, and doesn't take any responsibility for her poor things. results. Not all movies are going to work, but they all have great work behind them, even the bad movies, and for your star to speak badly about her is quite ugly.”

The production of Madame Web It was complicated. The film suffered from multiple script changes, one of the factors that was not to the liking of Johnson, who in the past revealed that the film he originally joined and the final product were very different. However, she is not the same person who has expressed her dissatisfaction with Sony's work.

Although it has been in a smaller quantity, Sydney Sweeney is also not happy with the job of Madame Web. However, the actress has pointed out that this was a bargaining chip, since when making this film, she had the opportunity to make Anyone but You, which was a resounding success at the box office. In this way, Sweeney has a better relationship in Hollywood.

At the end of the day, Madame Web makes it clear that Hollywood is big business, where the quality of the final product, sometimes, is not the most important thing for the people behind and in front of the cameras. On related topics, here's how this movie did in reviews.

Editor's Note:

Madame Web It's a bad movie, and I hope Sony leaves the rights to Spider-Man in the hands of other companies. While many have issues with the way Disney has handled Spider-Man in the MCU, it's much better than what Sony has offered us in a long time.

Via: Daily Mail