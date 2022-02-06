If you’ve been struggling to download Sifu on PS5 this afternoon, you’re not alone. Sloclap has confirmed that unspecified “issues” are preventing some from downloading the Early Access version of the fighting game.

“We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation Store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience,” the development team explained via a tweet posted to the game’s official Twitter account earlier today. “We’re looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon!”

A couple of hours later, the team updated the thread to add: “Sony teams are actively investigating this issue with us, we hope to have it resolved shortly. Thank you all for your patience, we’ll make it up to you !”

Sifu reviews are now live, and the reception seems… well, divided. We’ll be posting our own thoughts tomorrow but until then, enjoy Ed’s thoughts on the preview build he played towards the end of last year in which he said: “there are certainly some intriguing ideas here, plus a beautifully stylized aesthetic that could well Elevate this tightly-focused combat game into something special.”