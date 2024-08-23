Sony INZONE M9 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor Goes on Sale for the First Time on Amazon

If you are looking for a new screen for gaming, then you should check out the promotion of Amazon Italy. In fact, you can find a gaming monitor on offer Sony INZONE M9 27-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 VRR. The discount reported is 18%, or €200. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The lowest recent price is €1,099. The current price is the first discount ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Sony’s PS5 and PC gaming monitor
The 27-inch Sony INZONE M9 gaming monitor offers a maximum resolution equal to 4K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.
This screen is intended for both PC and PS5with features like HDR Auto Tone Mapping to enhance visual quality during your gaming sessions. It also includes Crosshairs, which helps improve aiming accuracy and speed in shooter games.
