Were opened i preorder for the Sony INZONE M3the gaming monitors in exit in January 2023 which will make it possible to obtain an audiovisual experience of extraordinary quality with the latest generation games.

Announced in June, the M9 and M3 monitors for PC and PS5 aim to offer innovative solutions for gamers, thanks to extraordinary performance that guarantees vivid and ultra-smooth gaming action.

In the case of INZONE M3, we are talking about a Full HD HDR display with refresh rate up to 240Hz1 ms (gray-to-gray) response time, and support for the technology VRRwhich keeps the sensation of fluidity high in any context.

“The coverage of the sRGB spectrum exceeds 99%, returning vibrant, intense and nuanced colors that make any scene extremely realistic, to completely immerse yourself in the adrenaline of the match”, reads the press release.

“Thanks to its shallow depth, the unique center pedestal ensures maximum comfort and maximizes space for all peripherals. The monitor’s compact design is ideal for placing the keyboard at the angle preferred by the gamer and the mouse pad of large size around or below the display.”

“Among other features, the height and tilt are adjustable and the cable management system is designed to keep the desk tidy.”

“With the Auto USB Hub Switch, users can control up to two PCs by connecting a single keyboard, mouse, and headset to the monitor. FPS Game Picture mode optimizes brightness and contrast for clearer viewing opponents, while the Black Equalizer function brings out details even in shadow areas.”

“The INZONE M3’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature in conjunction with PlayStation 5 consoles allows it to automatically recognize the monitor upon initial setup and fine-tune the HDR settings. Additionally, the display automatically switches between Cinema and Game modes at depending on whether the content played on the PlayStation 5 is a movie or a game.”

“Sony’s INZONE Hub PC software has been specially developed to control IZONE monitors and headphones, so you can customize your gaming experience by adjusting many aspects, including numerous audio and video settings.”