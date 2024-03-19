There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we would like to point out that the Sony INZONE M3 monitor 27-inch is now on sale at €299, compared to a median price of €699. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
The Sony INZONE M3 monitor
The Sony monitor INZONE M3 27 inch offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is also designed for playing with PS5, offering a series of exclusive functions for consoles, such as Auto Mapping of the HDR tone and various image modes that can be set in automatic depending on the genre of the game.
It also allows you to control two different PCs from the same screen. Furthermore, with the same software it is possible to define the INZONE monitor and headphone settings.
