The recommended price for these headphones is 299.99 euros, while the offer reserved for Prime subscribers is only 219 euros, with a saving of approximately 80 euros. This is the lowest price as a product Sold and shipped by Amazon .

As per tradition, Amazon offers discounts of all kinds for the Prime Day including deals on gaming headphones. For example, you can currently purchase the headset Sony Inzone H9 benefiting from one 27% discount compared to the standard price. If you are interested, you can access the page dedicated to the promotion via this address or by clicking on the box below.

The features of the Inzone H9

The Sony Inzone H9 are high-end wireless gaming headphones, designed to offer an immersive gaming experience and excellent quality audio on both PC and PS5, where they are fully supported. Thanks to the unique shape of the diaphragm, they reproduce the high and low frequency sounds smoothly and realisticallywhile with the 360 Spatial Sound technologywhich converts 2-channel stereo signals to 7.1 surround, creating superior spatial sound and ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

An image with some of the features of the Sony Inzone H9

They boast technology Dual Noise Sensor to eliminate surrounding noises, allowing the user to fully concentrate on the game, but it is also possible to activate the mode Ambient Soundso you don’t miss calls, the doorbell or conversations. The headphones have a two-way boom microphone for communications with mute function.

The battery offers up to 32 hours of use with a full charge and via quick charging 10 minutes of charge ensure an hour of play. They connect wirelessly, using the USB dongle included in the package, and can also simultaneously connect to another device via Bluetooth, for example a smartphone to mix the audio of a call, Discord or music in the headphones.