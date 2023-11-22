Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find Sony INZONE H9 headphones for PC and PlayStation 5. The reported discount is 24% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €229. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

These Sony INZONE H9 headphones for PC and PlayStation 5 they are equipped with active noise cancellation; furthermore, being wireless, allow for a duration of use of approximately 40 hours. To complete the package, 360-degree spatial sound also takes care of it, making them perfect for video games that require excellent use of the sound that surrounds the gamer.