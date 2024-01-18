The Inzone Buds Of Sonyproposals to 199 Eurosrepresent the synthesis of the technological giant's experience in the audio field, offering a wireless experience dedicated to gaming. An alternative to classic over-ear headphones, these earphones promise performance noise cancellation and spatial audio a 360 degreesand we tested them thoroughly to understand their use.

Design

The Inzone Buds, although not officially branded PlayStationembrace the iconic style of PlayStation 5, with a combination of black and white reminiscent of the console's design. These earphones stand out for their slightly thicker shape, accommodating touch controls and magnetic connectors for the charging case. The package includes a variety of rubber ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit.

A notable aspect that stands out in the Inzone Buds it's theirs ergonomic design, designed to ensure comfort during prolonged gaming sessions. The variety of rubber ear tips included allows users to find the perfect fit for their ears, avoiding unwanted discomfort. With a weight of approximately 6.5 gramsOnce inserted, the earphones practically melt into your ear, offering an experience without the feeling of heaviness. This often overlooked aspect adds a touch of practicality and pleasure of use that goes beyond the technical specifications.

Features

Equipped with a USB-C receiver from 2.4 GHz, the Inzone Buds they prove versatile, but Bluetooth LE Audio compatibility limits connectivity options. The use of touch panels for control, although intuitive, can present some problems for the unfamiliar. There battery lifeestimated at 12 hours with a full charge and 24 hours with the case, it is satisfactory; the shape of the charging case is a little less so, as it has more obvious curves and could be uncomfortable in the pocket.

A critical point emerges in the limited Bluetooth compatibilityrequiring devices with LE Audio support. This translates into incompatibility with older devices, such as the iPhone 11, and with the PS5, which does not support LE Audio. PlayStation 5 can make up for it thanks to its USB-C port, but if you're interested in using them with the PS VR2, you might have problems.

On PCinstead, we had thecomplete experience: especially when working for many hours at the computer, having such comfortable in-ear wireless headphones is the best for both gaming and working. The Inzone Hub, exclusive to Windows PCs, delivers customization options through programming gestures and spatial audio settings.

Performance

L'gaming experience with the Inzone Buds it is enriched by a excellent quality audio, noise cancellation and a low latency connection. The sound performance when listening to music is equally satisfactory, with a wide and detailed range. The microphone However, it's not the best if you need to record videos, audio or podcasts, but it's more than fine for online gaming sessions or calls.

Sony's Inzone Buds represent a step forward for the emerging gaming brand. Comfort, style and convincing audio quality make them a solid choice to play and listen to music. However, limited Bluetooth compatibility and a poorer microphone may not make them the ideal choice for everyone. At 199 Euros, they are a thoughtful investment for those navigating between PS5 and PC. For those looking for a more economical and high-performance solution, the Razer Barracuda at 99.99 Euros they remain a recommended choice, winning on several fronts.

The sound quality is particularly appreciable in terms of music at lower volumes, with the textures of the songs emerging evenly. Although the bass levels are good but not exceptional, the overall performance represents a qualitative leap compared to other competitors, especially at moderate volumes.