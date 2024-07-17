The promotions of the Prime Day continue and for the occasion Amazon Italy offers us Sony INZONE Buds gaming earphones with one 15% discount on the recommended retail price. If you are interested, you can reach the offer at this addressor simply by clicking on the box you find immediately below.
The standard price of these in-ear headphones is 199 euros, while the promotional price currently reserved for Prime members is only 168.74 euroswith a saving of about 30 euros on the total. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with immediate availability for shipping.
Features of Sony Inzone Buds
Made in collaboration with eSports experts Fnatic, the Sony INZONE Buds are earphones designed specifically for gaming, designed to be light and comfortable even during long sessions and guarantee high audio quality. They support the 2.4GHz wireless connection via the included USB Type-C dongle and LE Audio, meaning you can connect them to a wide range of devices, including Windows PCs, PS5 and compatible mobile devices.
These earphones use technology Noise Cancelling to limit external noise and spatial audio customized to the shape of your ear to ensure immersion and sound precision. The battery guarantees up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case, included in the package.
