The INZONE family, Sony’s gaming product line, is ready to welcome two new devices: the INZONE Buds earphones and the INZONE H5 headphones.

Many companies in the sector have approached gaming in recent years, so much so as to create lines of products completely dedicated to the needs of players, with features capable of satisfying even the most demanding tastes. The phenomenon has expanded so much that almost all manufacturers have devices completely designed to offer the best performance for both PC and console gaming. Sony has also decided to expand its range by creating the INZONE line with monitors and audio devices which debuted in June last year, receiving excellent feedback from both critics and users. The INZONE family is ready to expand further and today we bring you to discover the two new products:INZONE Buds earphones and INZONE H5 headphones.

INZONE Buds The new Sony earphones: the INZONE Buds Sony’s new earphones will be available on the market by the end of the month at the price of €200 and can be purchased in black and white. INZONE Buds deliver 360 degree spatial audioensuring a more immersive and customizable experience thanks to calibration and optimization by the user, who can set personalized profiles depending on use. A strong point of these earphones, as communicated by Sony during the presentation, is the battery life, which it can achieve up to 12 hours of battery life, extendable to 24 hours considering charging via the case. Sony also ensures better ergonomics, thanks to the new shape designed to adapt to the ear canal, guaranteeing comfort even during prolonged use and an enveloping sound that can be compared to bulkier traditional headphones. See also Denuvo wants to prove that its anti-piracy software doesn't affect the performance of the games it protects These earphones offer active noise cancellation thanks to Ambient Sound Mode, activated with a touch on the headphones. Via touch controls you can perform various actions such as answering calls and managing the volume. The earphones support Bluetooth connection in the LE Audio version and can be connected wirelessly at 2.4 GHz low latency via a USB transmitter. Technical Specifications INZONE Buds Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless with USB Typc-C dongle, Bluetooth LE Audio Audio: 360 Spatial Sound for gaming Battery life: 12 hours Audio/microphone quality: AI Nose reduction, Game/Chat balance Coloring: black and white

INZONE H5 Sony presented a new model of headphones, the INZONE H5 Sony’s INZONE headphone range was already extensive, with models such as the standard H3 version, the H7 headphone and the more advanced H9 (here you can find our review of the Sony INZONE H9), known for its exceptional noise cancellation. Now we add a new model: the H5 headphonespositioned above the H3s with a selling price of €150. See also Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releasing September, pre-orders now live Compared to the cheaper model, the INZONE H5 are lighter, they weigh only 260 grams compared to the 299 grams of the H3 and the 330 grams of the H9. The most important news presented by Sony concerns an algorithm managed by artificial intelligence which literally learned through machine learning to identify and suppress noise, after a sampling of 500 million sample entries. The INZONE H3 headphones will be available in October at the price of €150 Furthermore, the INZONE H5 offers the 360 Spatial sound, a spatial audio that creates a sensation of perceiving noises at 360 degrees through a virtual reproduction of their actual position. Another strong point of the H5 is the battery life, which it guarantees 28 hours of battery life and the possibility of using them even while charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, you can use the headphones for 3 hours. Finally, we would like to remind you that this has connectivity via cable with 3.5 mm jack output and 2.4GHz wireless. On a design level, the INZONE H5 maintain the shape of the H3, with small aesthetic changes on the external body. The padding on the earcups appears comfortable, and the decrease in the overall weight of the headphones increases comfort. These earphones they will be available starting from October in black and white. INZONE H5 Technical Specifications Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm jack Audio: 360 Spatial Sound for gaming Weight: 260 grams Battery life: 28 hours Charging time: 10 minutes for 3 hours Audio/microphone quality: bidirectional, AI Nose reduction, Game/Chat balance Coloring: black and white

The monitors of the INZONE line If you are interested in monitors from the Sony INZONE line, we refer you to our product reviews. See also Resident Evil 4 Remake mods add Thomas The Tank Engine, tramp stamps and more