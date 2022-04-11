The company behind the LEGO Group also invests the same amount in Tim Sweeney’s company.

The metaverse is one of those terms that is resonating more and more strongly, so it is not a surprise that it has reached the ears of Sony. It seems that the different initiatives related to this area have interested the company behind PlayStationas it has confirmed an investment in one of the companies most interested in building ideas around the metaverse: Epic Games.

This has been announced by the company Tim Sweney in a statement posted on its website. According to the message, Sony and KIRKBI, the company behind the lego groupthey have invested $1 billion respectively with the intention of “exploring the connection between the digital and physical worlds”. Sweeney will continue to serve as CEO and control company decisions.

We are excited to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the field of the metaverse.YoshidaThe reasons behind this investment are very clear with the official statement from Sony: “As a creative entertainment company, we are excited to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the field of the metaverse, a space where creators and users share their time” , says Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group Corporation. “We are also confident that Epic’s experience, including its powerful graphics engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as development of new digital experiences for fans in sports and our virtual production initiatives.

It’s no surprise that KIRKBI has put its trust (and money) in Epic Games after announcing a collaboration agreement between the two parties, although the introduction of Sony has been quite unexpected. But, if it comes to exploring the possibilities of the metaverse, it is impossible to ignore the intentions of Epic Games around this field, since it has named this term both in the acquisition of Mediatonic and in that of Sketchfab.

