The next big step for Epic Games It is located in the metaverse. However, this is not a raid that they are carrying out alone. A partnership with LEGO to create a safe virtual space for children was revealed a couple of days ago, and today it was revealed that Tim Sweeney’s company has received a $2 million investment from Sony and KIRKBI.

Both Sony and KIRKBI have spent $1 million to invest in the metaverse-related research being carried out at Epic Games. These contributions should not be a big surprise. KIRKBI is the investment company behind The LEGO Group, with whom they have recently collaborated, and Sony has a history of relationships with those responsible for Fortnite.

This was what Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, commented:

“As a creative entertainment company, we are delighted to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the field of the metaverse, a space where creators and users share their time. We are also confident that Epic’s expertise, including its powerful game engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate our various efforts, such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives.”

For his part, Søren Thorup Sørensen, Executive Director of KIRKBI, mentioned:

“Epic Games is known for creating playful and creative experiences and empowering creators big and small. A portion of our investments is focused on trends that we believe will impact the future world in which we and our children will live. This investment will accelerate our involvement in the world of digital gaming, and we are pleased to invest in Epic Games to support its continued growth journey, with a long-term focus on the future metaverse.”

Lastly, Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, added:

“As we reinvent the future of entertainment and gaming, we need partners who share our vision. We have found this in our association with Sony and KIRKBI. This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where gamers can have fun with friends, brands can create creative and immersive experiences, and creators can build community and thrive.”

Outside of looking after minors, There are still not many details about the plans that Epic Games has for the metaverse, but with these investments, it is more than certain that the advances that they achieve will be important. In related topics, you can learn more about the collaboration with LEGO here. Similarly, The Coalition has shared a new demo of Unreal Engine 5.

Editor’s Note:

While the concept of the metaverse is still at a very early stage, Epic Games has the potential to create quite an interesting virtual space, and with the recent investments, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they have something to show for it.

Via: Epic Games