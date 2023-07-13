The Japanese newspaper Nikkei has revealed that sony decided to invest $2.13 billion in the research and development of the video game sector, with a particular focus on titles live service now the new trend of the company.

Sony GaaS

Sony is now completely taken by live services

According to the Nikkei article, the investment will be made before the end of thefiscal year 2024 (the current one which will close on March 31, 2024) and will be equivalent to 40% of the research and development costs of the entire company.

In conjunction with the unveiling of the huge investment, the Sony group has expressed a desire to aim for a model that is more focused on live service titles. As specified by the source, Sony still lacks a success in the field and is trying in every way to build it.

In short, PlayStation has now explicitly changed its focus, moving from being a brand linked above all to the big ones single player blockbustersto someone who is trying to make it big in live service, sacrificing everything else.

In the light of the new revelations, the strategy followed in recent years emerges even more forcefully, between targeted acquisitions of studios such as Bungie, projects such as The Last of Us Online and the announcement of 12 live services in the works, some of which were seen during the latest state of play.

According to Nikkei, by the end of the fiscal year 2026 Sony intends to allocate 60% of development resources for PS5 on live services, the date by which many of the titles of the genre currently in development should be launched.

The article also talks about Sony’s desire to break into the metaverse business, but without providing too many specifics.