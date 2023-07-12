Sony presents HT-AX7: A portable home theater system that offers a new way to enjoy entertainment with the immersive acoustics of 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, anywhere in the house. By simply placing the three speakers around you, you can enjoy an immersive audio experience not only in the living room, but also in the bedroom, on the terrace and wherever you wish.

Cinematic sound everywhere

Immerse yourself in a surround sound experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology generates numerous virtual speakers in front, behind and above, creating an enveloping sound environment that surrounds you. Simply place three speakers around you to experience the sensations of surround sound like in the cinema, without having to resort to in-ceiling speakers or other special configurations.

HT-AX7 is also equipped with Sony algorithm for upmixer, which transforms stereo sound into three-dimensional surround sound. The upmixer analyzes sound in real time, separates individual sound elements and redistributes them, creating a richer listening experience. The sound field effect can be turned on to have a surround-like sound effect even with 2-channel content, such as from streaming services.

Rich, enveloping audio for every moment of the day

With the three speakers placed at the corners of the room, HT-AX7 generates a immersive audio that makes any activity more enjoyable, from housework to festive occasions, enriching your favorite music and content. It is easily installed, without the need for special configurations; for a hassle-free experience, simply position the speakers and turn off the sound field effect. Thanks to complete wireless connectivity, it requires no complicated configurations and can be installed without worrying about a thing.

Truly portable

With a battery life of up to 30 hours and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, you can easily take the HT-AX7 to any room in the house and connect it to your devices. Unlike traditional home theater systems that force you to sit in front of the TV, with its portable design the HT-AX7 gives you an innovative use of content, from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

AND you have no wires around that disturb. The clean and versatile design of HT-AX7 fits perfectly and with style into any type of environment. The detachable rear speakers are lightweight, carry one-handedly, and place easily anywhere.

No complications, just fun

The HT-AX7 is easily installed even with the Sony | Home Entertainment Connect app. Once downloaded, the app guides you through initial steps and troubleshooting, allowing you to manage volume, sound field and other options, all from your smartphone.

Thanks to Bluetooth technology, the connection of the HT-AX7 to your device is optimal and the rear wireless speakers are automatically paired with the main unit: just place the speakers in the room, press Play and immerse yourself in the sound.

The environment first of all

Sony Home Audio products are designed not only with a great sound experience in mind, but also with the environment. Sony is committed to reducing the use of plastic in products and packaging. The body of the speakers uses a material made from 100% recycled PET bottles and contains recycled plastic. The individual packs are made with Sony’s exclusive Original Blended Material, a proprietary material made from bamboo, sugar cane and post-consumer recycled paper. Thanks to the Original Blended Material, we have managed to eliminate plastic from our packaging.

All this contributes to a reduced carbon footprint, while still ensuring outstanding acoustic performance and elegant aesthetics.

Availability

The system HT-AX7 will be available from September 2023.