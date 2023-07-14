sony has introduced an accessibility controller designed to give differently-abled users a highly customizable way to play video games. The controller, codenamed Leonardo projectit should offer a more accessible gaming option compared to the controller DualSense typical of playstation 5.

According to a blog post by PlayStation, the driver was developed together with accessibility experts, community members and developers. The goal is to create a gamepad that is suitable for people who might find it more difficult to use a DualSense or other game controller. Some examples mentioned on the blog include people with limited motor control who have difficulty holding other controllers or positioning their hands in a way that allows them to reach the most buttons on a typical controller layout.

The circular controller contains several slots for connecting buttons and analog sticks, which can be placed in different places on the device depending on the user’s needs. When the device launches, it will be usable in conjunction with a second customizable controller, and even with a DualSense to offer greater customization.

“Our team tested more than a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to effective controller use,” said the designer of sonySo Morimoto, a Wired. “Ultimately, we settled on a split controller layout that allows for almost free left/right stick repositioning, can be used without holding the controller, and has very flexible stick and button swapping. Because players can customize it to their needs, there is no single ‘correct’ way. We want to train them to create their own configurations.”

He Leonardo project comes almost four years after Xbox will launch his own Adaptive Controller in 2018, aimed at helping gamers with disabilities play more of their games, so it’s nice to see another console maker working on technology that can make games playable for more people.

He switches has some drivers designed with accessibility in mind, but these have been created by third-party manufacturers. In a recent blog post, sony announced that his Access Controller for PlayStation It will be available for pre-order starting July 21 and will be released globally on December 6. According to the blog, the Access Controller will be sold “for a suggested retail price of $89.99 USD” this equates to about $1,515 MXN.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I don’t understand why it took Sony so long to release a controller like this. On the other hand, the differently-abled community has been virtually ignored for decades in the video game industry, it’s good to see these accessibility trends taking place.