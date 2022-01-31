Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, a second acquisition is also formalized for this January. Sony Interactive Entertainment formally announced that it had begun negotiations to secure insurance Bungie at the price of 3.6 billion dollars. The company that developed the first three Halo and gave birth to the saga of Destiny officially joins the PlayStation Studios.

Jim Ryan he is keen to point out that Bungie will remain an “independent” studio that will be free to publish its own cross-platform titles, but it is not excluded that Sony will commission exclusive titles from the PlayStation console family.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street PlayStation Blog