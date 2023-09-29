For quite a few months now it has been known that an exclusive was being worked on for PlayStation in the form of a remake of Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, a game about which nothing has been heard since its first reveal. And now, it seems that we finally have news of what is going to happen with the title, that does not necessarily mean that it will be released as many fans were eagerly expecting.

It has been reported that the trailer that was released during the PS Showcase 2021 It has been deleted from the official channel, or in the best of cases, it is just a matter of putting it private and then returning it to its normal state. However, it also coincides with the fact that the Tweet launched by the Sony account announcing the game has been deleted, giving rise to negative suspicions.

I can confirm tweets about it from the Playstation Account were deleted and recently. Search “Knights of the Old Republic twitter . com/playstation”https://t.co/RgsFJEyjxX Link was cached in Google but shows up as deleted pic.twitter.com/deCzBQIY0i — Crusader II Elessar (@Crusader3456) September 28, 2023

Something that has been pointed out is the fact that those responsible for its development, Aspyr Media, are going through problems when trying to adapt the original experience towards a much more modern gameplay. Added to this is that the owners of the company, Embracer Group, They are going through a stage in which they are in charge of selling properties for financial reasons.

Likewise, in previous months it has been said that Saber Interactive is also working on this installment, that means it could become the main studio and leave Aspyr out of the equation due to restructuring. However, with these actions by sonyit seems that the game’s problems have only just begun.

For now, we will have to wait to read statements about continuing with development or definitive cancellation.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Many are waiting for the game, hopefully the worst case scenario does not happen, that is, its cancellation. It will be a matter of time to have the exact answer to this disturbing case.