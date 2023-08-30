Since 1994, the year in which it put the first console on the market, sony managed to sell more than 600 million Of Playstation. The data, published by Culture Crave, also includes PSP and PS Vita, i.e. the company’s two portable consoles.

Let’s see the numbers made of the various Sony consoles:

PS1 – 102.5 million

PS2 – 155 million

PSP – 82 million

PS3 – 87.4 million

PS Vita – 15 million

PS4 – 117.2 million

PS5 – 41.7 million

In total they make 600.8 million units. To consider that the PS5 data is provisional and therefore it is destined to grow over the next few months/years.