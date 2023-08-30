Since 1994, the year in which it put the first console on the market, sony managed to sell more than 600 million Of Playstation. The data, published by Culture Crave, also includes PSP and PS Vita, i.e. the company’s two portable consoles.
Let’s see the numbers made of the various Sony consoles:
- PS1 – 102.5 million
- PS2 – 155 million
- PSP – 82 million
- PS3 – 87.4 million
- PS Vita – 15 million
- PS4 – 117.2 million
- PS5 – 41.7 million
In total they make 600.8 million units. To consider that the PS5 data is provisional and therefore it is destined to grow over the next few months/years.
A success story
As you can see, the best-selling PlayStation console is PS2, followed by PS4 and PS1. Of the two portable consoles, PSP fared significantly better than PS Vita, even in the face of greater support guaranteed by the company.
Interesting that all home consoles have surpassed 100 million in sales, except PS3 and, of course, PS5. PS Vita is Sony’s least successful console ever.
