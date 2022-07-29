By now we all know how important the digital market is in the video-audio world, which has expanded more and more to grab the largest share of sales. In confirmation of this, Sony released the data on the last quarter, not only marking a large increase in digital delivery compared to the same period of 2021 but above all it confirmed a trend that is now incontrovertible.

More precisely, we are talking about a good 79% of sales occurred through the digital store and the remaining 21% of retail copies, referring to complete games and excluding any additional content and expansions. Although in general Sony is suffering a bit this last period, between a decline in both hardware and software sales, it is still a very significant figure.

This scale could even lean more heavily on digital in the coming months, considering the arrival of the new PlayStation Stars service, given the release of vouchers for the PlayStation Network. The direction of the market seems to be marked and most likely, the data will also be very similar for Microsoft.

Source: PushSquare