Big publishers have made their own controllers for accessibility, but now let’s discover a PlayStation patent which would allow us to take a further step forward in this direction.

THE controller for playing video games they often follow the same rules, in terms of shape, size and positioning of the buttons. It’s a logical choice so that most people will be able to use them instantly and consistently. For some, however, the classic shape of the controllers is uncomfortable and they would like to have it alternative solutions .

Sony Controller Patent Details

A new patent published by the Japanese company imagines a fully customizable controller. More precisely, it would be possible to draw the layout and shape of the buttons by hand using Conductive Ink (which allows you to trace “wires” through which an electrical signal passes, on a compatible surface).

One of Sony’s controller patent images

The user would have anyway need a normal Sony controller to configure the customizable one. During the setup process, the custom controller’s hand-drawn buttons should be pressed together with the regular controller’s buttons. This way the custom controller would know which button on the custom controller corresponds to which button on the regular Sony controller.

Additionally, your custom controller may have the player’s favorite form. Sony shows a rectangular controller in the patent, but then also mentions a circular shape and more.

Furthermore, the patent talks about “anti-fatigue” buttons which would be able to send a continuous signal even with a single press, thus reducing the stress on the fingers required for example by actions such as making a character run or repeatedly firing a weapon.

Clearly this type of function becomes very useful for those who have it motor problems or physical limitations of any nature. In general, though, all players could create their own custom controller.

Obviously it’s just a patent and Sony usually keeps its ideas safe, even if most of them aren’t developed. For example, Sony has patented an auto-play system, with automatic advancement in games.