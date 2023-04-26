sony has patented a removable disc player which would appear to confirm the rumors relating to a new PS5 arriving on the market in the coming months: a unified model, according to the information reported on several occasions by Tom Henderson, to which a disc player can be connected.

The document, registered by the company in 2020 but only emerged today, could obviously have nothing to do with the PS5 chat with removable disc reader and instead be related to one of the many readers available, for example for pc.

However the design it appears different from the squared shapes that are usually seen for this kind of devices, which allow them to be mounted inside a case or, in the case of external devices, to be placed in a stable manner on a surface.

Sony patents a removable disc player





Sony, the disc player seen from the side

Tom Henderson said last December that the new PS5 model with removable disk drive was in the testing phase, therefore a possible official announcement from Sony could arrive as early as the next few weeks, should the decision actually be made to launch the new console within end of year.

This regardless of whether the patent we talked about really describes the player that we will be able to connect to the console or not.