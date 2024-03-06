In recent days we have been talking very insistently about layoffs and possible new acquisitions by the main video game companies, but, precisely for this reason, it becomes more and more likely to come across some fake news.

This is the case of the acquisition of Arrowhead Studios (those who made Helldivers 2, the multiplayer title of the moment) from Sony. The acquisition, which was discussed in the major newspapers yesterday, was definitively denied.

This denial was given by the most authoritative figure possible given the situation: the CEO of Arrowhead Studio, who commented with no small amount of irony on one of the many tweets that made the acquisition “now for certain”.

“This is the first time I've heard about it… And this should be a good clue for you as to whether the news is false…”

So commented the CEO of Arrowhead, who has definitively denied all the rumors of the last few hours regarding the acquisition of his studio, which is becoming increasingly important within the gaming scene thanks to the great success of Helldivers 2.

Speaking of Helldivers 2, you can find them right now in the section of our site dedicated to guides the first guides to be “always on track” in Helldivers 2.



