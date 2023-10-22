Good news, video game music fans – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has dropped a fresh batch of video game soundtracks onto streaming platform Spotify.

As spotted by AniPlaylist, Sony has added the soundtracks for games like Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, and PoPoLoCrois, expanding the SIE Sound Team’s discography that already boasts free-to-stream soundtracks for games like Bloodborne and The Last Guardian .

Let’s play Shadow of the Colossus – Late to the Party.

For now, it seems as though these soundtracks have only been added to Spotify and are not currently coming up on Apple Music and other music streaming platforms, but we’ll let you know if and when that changes.

This is just the latest batch of OSTs to hit Spotify, with some of gaming’s greatest soundtracks – including Destiny, Elden Ring, Silent Hill, and Final Fantasy – already available online on most streaming services.

📢 MORE VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACKS ON SPOTIFY Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Sound Team released a batch of video game soundtracks on Spotify! Including Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, PoPoLoCrois and more 🔥 All album links in the thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/IMd6OZE39M — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) October 21, 2023

In fact, for the latter, Remedy Games audio designer Sam Hughes has created a monster Spotify playlist with every single song available – that’s 2710 songs, or 135 hours – if you have five or so days to fill with the best music video games can offer.