Sony filed a patent for a system that aims to adapt the difficulty of the games to the users and their capabilities, in a dynamic and automatic manner. The trademark dates back to a few months ago, but was only made public in recent days.

“The data collected can be evaluated to understand whether the level of performance provided by the player corresponds to what was expected: if this does not happen, it is automatically activated some parameters that modify the difficulty of the game,” the document reads.

This is not the only patent that the Japanese company has filed in order to offer a more accessible gaming experiencesee for example the system for being able to replay a title from any point.