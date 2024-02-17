Sony filed a patent which points to leverage artificial intelligence to help us play: this is a technology that analyzes our inputs on the controller, checks its effectiveness and possibly provides us with suggestions.

It's about a project that is similar in some ways to what the Japanese company registered last December, in that case a patent to adapt the difficulty of games to users: they are basically two sides of the same coin.

Naturally there is no guarantee that the patents in question are actually used by Sony, but to file them it is clear that the company is convinced of their validity.