Sony has decided to completely cut ties with the merchandise manufacturer Gaming Heads , with whom he collaborated for many years. The Japanese company also ordered the destruction of all stocks of items related to its brands, including items currently on sale, those that are about to be shipped to customers and those in production.

Ask Sony for a refund

The letter explaining the situation

The situation was explained by Gaming Heads in a letter published on Facebook, where it is said that the statues of Jak 3, those of The Last of Us Part II (Ellie and Joel and Ellie), those of Sly Cooper and those of God of War will be destroyed. Other items currently in production, such as Ratchet & Clank and Bloodborne statues, will be blocked. All other PlayStation items related to non-Sony brands will continue to be sold.

The statues that will be destroyed also include those for which customers have already paid and which are in the process of being shipped. Customers affected by the decision were invited to speak to Judy Ward, PlayStation’s Group Manager of Commercial Partnerships and Global Licensed Merchandise. In short, refunds must be requested from Sony.

Gaming Heads seems to have completely washed their hands of the situation, placing it entirely on Sony, and has not offered refunds directed at customers, but only his apologies. The need to turn to Sony was also reiterated in the responses to customers given in the discussion arising from the publication of the letter.

Sony has not commented on the incident. The letter talks about ten years of collaboration that went up in smoke for no one knows what reason and about the unsuccessful attempts of Gaming Heads to convince the Japanese company to withdraw from its decision.