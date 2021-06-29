The rumor had been in the air for some time, but the announcement came a bit of a surprise: Sony, in fact, he announced that he had bought Housemarque. In this way the developer of Returnal officially joins the PlayStation Studios and will be able to continue developing its games for PS5 and PlayStation 4.

The relationship between the two companies has always been excellent, but the formalization of the partnership still missing, despite some rumors claiming for some time that Housemarque was under the Sony umbrella. This is the rather obvious evolution of a path that the two companies have made together, culminating in the excellent Returnal, a thick exclusive for PlayStation 5. It seems, in fact, that the discussions for the merger have started in 2020, but they were then paused to allow the studio to refine and publish Returnal with confidence.

In this way the studio will have the resources and the security to continue its growth and ambitious plans: recently, in fact, Housemarque said he wanted to make other games like Returnal, even bigger ones. For this reason it seems that thanks to this acquisition Housemarque will expand further, thus increasing its workforce and production capacity.