Development kits are expected PS5 Pro will be in the hands of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s internal development studios like Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch and others in a few months, according to sources close to Insider Gaming.

According to a new report from Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Sony is ramping up development kit production. PS5 Pro to introduce developers to new hardware. It is expected that the PS5 Pro finally hits the market in 2024, and sony is arming its teams with the improved consoles in an effort to push its internal studio games beyond the current capabilities of the PS5however, the specifications and performance targets for gaming enhanced in the PS5 Pro are not yet clear.

Sources close to Henderson say developers from internal studios will get the dev kits from PS5 Pro many months before the third-party developers, who are expected to receive the units in late 2023.

In fact, sony has been shipping thousands of mysterious development kits from abroad to the United States. Updated import logs show that sony has continued to ship hundreds of packages of development and test kits for interactive entertainment software throughout 2023.

These cargo containers can include a number of things, such as dev kits PS5development kits PSVR2 or maybe even development kits PS5 Pro or the components necessary to manufacture and produce them.

sony has announced that it is going all out with console shipments playstation 5 and plans to ship 25 million systems by March 2024. If the PS5 Pro launches in late 2024, will launch alongside an installed base of playstation 5 growing and maturing to complement its mid-gen performance upgrade.

Sony Corp. it is also freeing up a lot more working capital to help finance the development of new games of PlayStation of internal studios, including its planned 10-game live schedule, and to help jumpstart the production of models of PS5.

Meanwhile, sony is supposedly preparing a model of playstation 5 diskless which will replace current dual SKU editions and effectively convert all new systems playstation 5 in the digital version. Players will be able to purchase a drive separately. This should reduce the weight of the PS5significantly reduce shipping costs for sony and possibly even lower the base MSRP price of the system.

Via: TweakTown

Editor’s note: So if you were thinking of buying a PS5 soon, maybe it’s worth waiting another year… or not, after all, the PS5-exclusive video game catalog isn’t large enough to think about power upgrades. The choice is yours.