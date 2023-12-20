During the generation of PS4 People did not have many alternatives in terms of connecting controls to the console, since third-party manufactures, once detected, were blocked in some way, this with different updates that arrived over time. And although this generation of video games has been left behind for three years, it seems that users of France They are not happy because they are restricted to buying original accessories and that has been reduced to a fine.

The French competition regulator known as Authorityhas reached the verdict that Sony Interactive Entertainment and PlayStation They have been abusing the power given to them to not let users use the control of their preference. This has been present for four years, even when in other regions the clauses had changed slightly, and therefore, licensed controls were launched to avoid problems of not using the Dualshock 4.

That brings us to the demand of 14.8 million dollars, and everything would have started when the company Subsonic He complained about abusive taxes by the company when it wanted to launch its controls on the market.

Here what is mentioned in the market by the Authority:

Following an indication from Subsonic, a French video game controller manufacturer, the Authority has fined Sony for abusing its dominant position in the market for the supply of video game controllers for the PlayStation 4 for more than four years.

Players became aware of Sony's blocking practices through different means, one has been through software, causing disconnection when the console updated its operating system, something that was done constantly. And the problem was not that this was actually done in order to block accessories other than the console, but that even the certificates were affected despite having the approval sticker. sony.

By refusing to communicate the licensing program access criteria to the manufacturers that requested them, Sony applied them at its discretion, although access to it was the only way to avoid disconnections.

Something that draws attention are the constant problems that sony has had with europe in recent months, as they have also sued it for excessive prices in the online store, and in fact they have won the lawsuit. Therefore, it will now pay the respective compensation to the users who joined the complaint.

Via: Authorite

Editor's note: Wow, Sony has not been doing very well in recent months, as it has a couple of lawsuits here and there, added to that is the mega hack of Insomniac Games, showing many advances in the development of the Wolverine game that will supposedly come out in 2024.