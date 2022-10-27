At the height of the video game industry, companies are looking to absorb more studios and publishers, for example, we still have no resolution on Microsoft and ActivisionBlizzard. Ultimately, given this scenario, it seems that Sony could also have an interest in CD Projekt, the developer of The Witcher.

An Exputer analysis report revealed that Sony is likely to be interested in getting CD Projekt – the Polish company in charge of developing The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077—.

For its part, the analyst Rythian assured that more than being a rumor, it is a negotiation that is taking place in private, Sony does want to acquire the company that obtained prestige after the success of The Witcher, and has already launched serious proposals on several occasions.

However, although The Witcher is an undeniable gem, we also have the release of Cyberpunk 2077 which caused the company’s monetary value to drop by more than 75 percent.

at its best, CD Projekt was valued at $8,130 million —it even surpassed Ubisoft—, which crowned it as the most expensive and prestigious company in Europe.

However, shortly after delivery from Cyberpunk 2077, the company was devalued to $2,110 million. The last update showed that CD Projekt would cost Sony around $2.6 billion.

Source: CD Project Red

We recommend: CD Projekt Red announces sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and new trilogy of The Witcher

The salvation of CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher

The value of the company increased for a couple of things. Firstly, the announcements of projects of thewitcher, On the other hand, deliveries of cyberpunk 2077 —which were motivated after the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from Netflix.

These efforts go beyond its community of fans, it seems that now, the company tries to better position itself for investors, this to have the best possible outlook in case of a future acquisition.

Due to the above, it is more than likely that Sony — and several companies — want the developer of The Witcherhowever, would seek to take advantage of the company’s recent imbalance —after the setback it had with Cyberpunk 2077— to launch purchase offers in your favour.

What do you think, do you think the developer of The Witcher could be acquired by Sony?Take a look around Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.