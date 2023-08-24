The official statement explains that “the acquisition will strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue to innovate the audio experience of PlayStation games. Audeze will continue to operate independently and develop cross-platform products, while benefiting from belonging to the PlayStation ecosystem. “

Who is Audeze

Through Audeze official site explains that it is “an award-winning US premium technology company that designs and manufactures some of the most advanced audio solutions in the world. With a user base that includes Grammy-winning recording engineers, audiophiles, eSports athletes, and specialty medical facilities , Audeze is one of the most respected audio companies in the world.”

“Working in a California garage under a poster of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which inspired the company’s name, in 2008 Audeze began a quest to adapt NASA technology into stunning high-resolution audio products. In the years since, Audeze has become the most awarded brand in the premium headphone industry.”

“Audeze is led by its people founders, CEO Sankar Thiagasamundram and CTO Dr. Dragoslav Colich, whose visionary ambition and technical knowledge merge to bring our innovative products to market. Based on science, innovation and craftsmanship, Audeze’s uncompromising audio spans from proprietary planar magnetic technology and custom-designed transducers to AI-powered solutions for pristine sound reproduction and immersive spatial audio applications. Audeze’s innovations have led to 9 US patents, and more. ”

“Every single Audeze planar magnetic and electrostatic driver is built in our Orange County, California facility. In fact, we have become the largest manufacturer of flexible circuit boards in the United States. Our dedicated American team assembles and hand tests every single headphone of our LCD, MM, CRBN and in-ear series.”