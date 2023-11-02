iSIZE reportedly specializes in building “solutions based on artificial intelligence to enable more efficient bitrate management, increasing the quality for streaming content for the entertainment and media industry.”

The question seems rather technical but it could concern the new service streaming which Sony also intends to launch with regards to video games, with the new PS5 games cloud launching through PlayStation Plus Premium.

We don’t yet know how much the issue specifically concerns video games, but Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired a company called iSIZE and focused on the development of “deep learning for video distribution” solutions.

Various applications: also for video games?

SIE and iSIZE

“The acquisition allows Sony to leverage its extensive application expertise machine learning to video processing” said Ueli Gallizzi, senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Future Technology Group, referring to the addition of iSIZE to the stable.

This “will greatly benefit a number of our research and development projects, as well as our video and streaming services.” For the moment we are mainly talking about pure video streaming and not really about video games, but it is likely that technological solutions can be shared and applied to the latter too.

iSIZE was founded in 2016 and is made up of a team of expert technicians who have developed a suite of software solutions for video optimization, including a video processing system based on “perceptual preprocessing” through artificial intelligence .

As a layman, one might think about possible applications for video game streaming, considering the recent launch of PS5 games in the cloud and the upcoming arrival of PlayStation Portal, always hoping that the two things could one day be connected to each other.