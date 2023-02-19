sony has acquired the development studio ballistic moonat least according to what is reported on the PitchBook.com website, a company that deals with financial consultancy and market analysis.

In fact, on the site we can read that Ballistic Moon is “acquired” and Sony is indicated as “Parent Company”.

Ballistic Moon according to PitchBook.com

Is this a mistake? It’s hard to say, but at this point it’s easy that it isn’t, given that the Japanese multinational itself has suggested that it owns the development studio founded by the former Supermassive Games, whose projects are still mysterious.

If we want, another sign of the acquisition can be found on the official website of the company itself, where they appear dozens of job postings for as many open positions. Considering that we are talking about a development studio born from defectors from another software house, it is a question of a lot more personnel to be searched all together, which therefore requires huge funding. This does not automatically mean that Sony is behind it, but at this point why not, given the sources that confirm the acquisition?