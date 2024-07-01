Amber Japan, the head of crypto market service WhaleFin, has changed its name to S.BLOX, according to PR Times, with the platform set to undergo further transformations in the future, including interface changes and new features for its mobile app to make it easier and more intuitive to use.

Amber Japan, formerly known as DeCurret, is the Japanese subsidiary of Amber Group, a global company specializing in regulated digital asset trading services, which is in the process of making several changes to its structure and also significantly expanding.

According to several sources, it appears that Sony Group has acquired Amber Japan one company specialized in the cryptocurrency market thus representing the group’s official entry into this sector, through a significant economic maneuver.

Will PlayStation open up to NFTs and blockchain?

Amber Group expanded its operations into Japan with the acquisition of Japanese group DeCurret in 2022, but the company ran into significant trouble due to some financial exposure to FTX, an exchange that was embroiled in a scandal and filed for bankruptcy.

After the FTX affair, Amber Group made new investments in other sectors and now finds itself an integral part of Sony Group, one of the largest Japanese companies.

This move by Sony demonstrates the group’s willingness to engage in the field of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and web3, as demonstrated by the company’s explorations in NFTs and similar.

In March 2023, Sony filed a patent for an “NFT Framework for the Transfer and Use of digital assets through gaming platforms“, which could represent the link between cryptocurrencies and NFTs and video games, even if we are not talking specifically about this at the moment.

Considering the importance it has PlayStation Within Sony, it is not excluded that possible connections between these crypto investments and video games may emerge in the future, but we are still waiting for any developments.