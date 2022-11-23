sony he used gods decidedly harsh tones to justify its opposition to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, as can be read in the text published by the English antitrust body, CMA, on its official website.

The contents of the document had already been disclosed by various journalistic accounts. But now, document in handwhat to some had seemed exaggerations in the story of Sony’s position, have instead found a precise confirmation.

After having applauded the choice of the CMA to start phase 2 of the investigations to decide on the acquisition, the tones of the Japanese multinational become very harsh. Sony considers acquiring Activision Blizzard harmful for competition, for industry players, for innovation and for consumers. On page 2 we can read: “The transaction represents a game changer that threatens an industry loved by hundreds of millions of consumers.” Sony then moves on to the success of the Call of Duty series, calling it “irreplaceable” for gaming platforms, ie “important to attract players to a platform”, to the point that its role cannot be defined only by market shares: “The transaction would put this content under the control of Microsoft, giving it an unprecedented advantage.”

Sony fears that after the acquisition, Microsoft will exclude PlayStation and PlayStation Plus users from Call of Duty (Microsoft has already repeatedly denied that this is its goal). To prove it, Sony describes Microsoft’s modus operandi with five other acquisitions and cites the fact that Microsoft has not denied wanting to bring the Call of Duty series to Game Pass and not on PlayStation Plus.

Sony especially appears aggressive when he talks about the damages that would result from the acquisition for the competition. In particular, he states that the greatest damage would be suffered by: consumers, because they are forced to spend 450 dollars on an Xbox to play Call of Duty, producing a migration from PlayStation to the rival platform; the competition, namely Sony itself, which lost the Call of Duty series would reduce its investments, because it is not able to reach a large share of consumers; and indie developers, who can now target different services to publish their games, but after the acquisition would find themselves with a monopoly on Game Pass, which would outclass PlayStation Plus.

To suffer damage would also be the cloud gaminggiven that with Call of Duty Microsoft would have a significant advantage, which would block investments in the sector by other companies.

In short, upon closer inspection, the entire text revolves around the Call of Duty series and its role in the video game industry, such that Sony considers it more important than its exclusives for the success of its consoles, given that it defines it as “not replicable “. Will Kratos, who just sold 5.1 million copies, agree?