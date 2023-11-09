Sony gives bad news regarding its games as a service

As is well known, Sony has not been making the best decisions regarding its video game releases this year, since in recent months we have not seen major productions come out in PlayStation 5 beyond what was seen last month in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And this is clearly part of the plan that the brand has had in recent years, since they are betting many of their resources on the launch of games as a service.

According to what was previously mentioned by the company, they expected to have 12 launches of this type until the fiscal year of 2025, which in theory should end in March 2026. Something that has immediately reversed, and that boils down to the fact that the departure of the projects has been reduced by half. This is with the aim of making six of them distructable, above all, profitable in terms of profits so that they stay afloat for many years with the well-known micro transactions.

This is what the president mentioned sony, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki on an earnings call:

We’re reviewing this…we’re trying as hard as possible to make sure these games are enjoyed and that players are hooked for a long time. Of the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 in that current plan. As for the remaining six titles, we are still working on that. It is the total number of live service and multiplayer titles and in the medium and long term we want to push this type of service and that is the company’s unchanged policy. It’s not that we stick to certain titles, but the quality of the game should be the most important.

For now, not all the games that are planned are known, but at least three are already confirmed, one of them is the multiplayer of The Last of Us which so far is with certain details of the development, the second is an online title of the franchise of Horizon by Guerrilla Games and finally, another game of the PlayStation London Studios. With that in mind, we’ll surely see more of these games in future presentations from the company.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is, if they want to kill all these projects, there is no problem at all, since it is not something that the players really want with their hearts. Better to stick with projects that go all-in on the single-player experience.