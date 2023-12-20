French authority – following a report from the French manufacturer Subsonic – has Sony fined for abuse of dominant position in the marketas it prevented the use of controller for PS4 third party for more than four years.

Precisely, the Authority sanctioned two actions by Sony. First of all, Sony's use, as of November 2015, of technical countermeasures, supposedly implemented to combat counterfeiting, which compromised the proper functioning of third-party video game controllers, causing them to regularly disconnect during console operating system updates. According to the Autorité, such countermeasures were disproportionate and in addition to combating counterfeit controllers they caused damage to all products without an official license.

Furthermore, the Autorité sanctions the fact that Sony has used a opaque licensing policy, which in several cases prevented rival companies that wanted to market PS4-compatible controllers from joining the OLP partnership program, which is the only way for third parties to obtain an official license and unique identification numbers. The Autorité found that, by refusing to communicate the criteria for access to the OLP program to producers who requested it, Sony applied them in a discretionary manner, even if access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections.