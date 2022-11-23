Another interesting pearl comes from the documentation sent by sony to the British antitrust, with the Japanese company clearly arguing how theme that Microsoft wants to reduce it “like Nintendo”cutting it out of shooters realistic and adult.

Extrapolated in this way, the statement seems to be a very unsympathetic consideration by Sony towards Nintendo, but it starts from a more articulated and sensible assumption: the question always refers to the suspicion that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could lead Call of Duty exclusively on Xboxwhich by virtue of the enormous importance of the game in question would risk completely cutting Sony out of the realm of realistic shooters intended for an adult audience.

In the 22 pages of documentation sent to the CMA, which became public today, among the various arguments with very harsh tones against Microsoft, we read Sony’s fear of being cut off from the FPS market and to become “like Nintendo”, literally, according to what was written by the company’s lawyers.

This would be there Microsoft’s “true strategy”., according to Sony, or the fact of making it the same way as Nintendo. “Microsoft claims that Nintendo’s differentiated model demonstrates that PlayStation doesn’t necessarily need Call of Duty to compete effectively,” reads Sony’s documents, which repeat what the competitor previously reported.

“But this reveals Microsoft’s true strategy,” Sony further writes, “Microsoft wants PlayStation to be like Nintendowhich is a less close and less effective competitor than Xbox”.

According to Sony, if the deal goes through, then Xbox would effectively become the obligatory choice in the field of major shooters: “After the acquisition, Xbox would become the obligatory choice for all franchises most famous shooters on consoles (Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, Doom, Overwatch), with no real competition,” reads the document.

Sony essentially comments on the theme brought forward by Microsoft that Activision games are not fundamental to the success of PlayStation, taking Nintendo as an example. This, however, ignores the fact that Activision titles have an established importance for the PlayStation user and that the Sony console needs these titles to survive, according to the company.